A preliminary hearing for a Union City woman charged in her child’s death has been rescheduled.

The Obion County Circuit Clerks office says 27 year old Laureen McAuthur will now appear on January 12th at 9:00.

During her arraignment, General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith had originally set the hearing for December 15th, with a bond of $100,000 issued in the case.

Ms. McAuthur is charged with criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of six years old.

The charges were issued after her 14 month old son died at an Arkansas Children’s Hospital burn unit on November 14th.

The death occurred from burns received from scalding bath water in Union City on November 10th.

An investigation by police revealed the child had been scalded on over 47-percent of his body.

Ms. McAuthur was arrested in Cullman, Alabama and extridicted back to Obion County on the charges.