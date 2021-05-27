Premiere names Rush Limbaugh replacements

Two new voices are coming to WCMT in June.

Premiere Networks has named Clay Travis and Buck Sexton to take over the 11am-2pm slot previously occupied by Rush Limbaugh.

An announcement Thursday says the show is expected to launch June 21, branded as “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.”

A release says in choosing the 42-year-old Travis and 39-year-old Sexton, the network is aiming to attract a younger audience to the conservative talk format.

Sexton currently hosts a Premiere syndicated show on over 180 stations. A former CIA officer and NYPD counter-terrorism expert, Sexton has filled in for Limbaugh on “The Rush Limbaugh Show.”

Travis hosts the Fox Sports Radio show and podcast “Outkick the Coverage,” which airs on more than 350 affiliates nationwide. Premiere says Travis will continue to co-host “Fox Bet Live,” a daily gambling TV show for FS1, along with his podcasts, which also include “Wins & Losses With Clay Travis.”

Limbaugh passed away from Stage 4 lung cancer in February. Premiere has continued to feature archival clips of the host on the show in the three months since.

(photo courtesy InsideRadio)