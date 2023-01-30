Prep Basketball District Standings for Regular Season’s Final Stretch

The regular season of high school basketball is entering its final two weeks. Area teams are vying for position in the final standings which will determine postseason brackets and matchups.

Below are the district standings through Jan. 28.

Girls

District 13A – Dresden (18-5, 5-1) is first. Greenfield (10-12, 3-2) and South Fulton (15-6, 3-2) are tied for second. Gleason (14-9, 3-3) is fourth. Bradford (6-16, 0-6) is fifth.

District 12AA – Westview (22-0, 5-0) is first. Gibson County (20-6, 4-1) is second. Huntingdon (20-4, 3-3) is third. Union City (7-16, 2-4) is fourth. Milan (5-15, 0-6) is fifth.

District 13AAA – Crockett County (18-4, 1-0) and Dyersburg (11-8, 1-0) are tied for first. Dyer County (16-3, 0-1) and Obion Central (9-14, 0-1) are tied for third.

Boys

District 13A – Bradford (15-7, 5-1) is first. Dresden (6-12, 4-2) is second. Greenfield (11-10, 3-2) is third. South Fulton (8-10, 2-3) is fourth. Gleason (1-22, 0-6) is fifth.

District 12AA – Gibson County (16-6, 5-0) is first. Milan (17-5, 5-1) is second. Union City (6-17, 2-4) is third. Westview (7-16, 1-4) is fourth. Huntingdon (8-14, 1-5) is fifth.

District 13AAA – Dyersburg (17-4, 1-0) and Obion Central (18-5, 1-0) are tied for first. Crockett County (19-3, 0-1) and Dyer County (15-5, 0-1) are tied for third.

District tournaments are scheduled for the week of Feb. 13.