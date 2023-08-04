Prep football teams hold second scrimmages today, weather permitting
The opening Friday in August brings the second scrimmage opportunity for local high school football teams.
Players and coaches work to build on last week’s performance and continue training for the season, now just two weeks away.
Weather permitting, scrimmages scheduled for today (Aug. 4) are:
Westview at Crockett County
Dresden/West Carroll at TCA
Gleason at Tipton-Rosemark
Fulton County at Greenfield
Ripley at Obion Central
South Fulton at Hollow Rock-Bruceton
Peabody at Union City
Waverly at Lake County