August 4, 2023
Prep football teams hold second scrimmages today, weather permitting

The opening Friday in August brings the second scrimmage opportunity for local high school football teams.

Players and coaches work to build on last week’s performance and continue training for the season, now just two weeks away.

Weather permitting, scrimmages scheduled for today (Aug. 4) are:

Westview at Crockett County

Dresden/West Carroll at TCA

Gleason at Tipton-Rosemark

Fulton County at Greenfield

Ripley at Obion Central

South Fulton at Hollow Rock-Bruceton

Peabody at Union City

Waverly at Lake County

