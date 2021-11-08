Preparation Underway for Obion County’s “Feeding of 5,000”

Organizers are busy preparing for the annual pre-Thanksgiving “Feeding of 5,000” in Union City.

Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about this years event.(AUDIO)

Bro. Huggins said the Ministerial Association is still seeking financial support for this years event, with early planning securing most of the needed items.(AUDIO)

Bro. Huggins said the yearly success of providing a Thanksgiving community meal is attributed to many who respond to help in any way.(AUDIO)

Anyone wanting to contribute to the Feeding of 5,000 can send their donation to The Refuge Church at P.O. Box 416 in Union City.