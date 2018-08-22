Preparations continue on the amphitheater area at Festival Park in Martin for this year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival.

Work crews are installing the bleachers and platform for the chairs, with the stage and wooden fencing to soon be set up.

The Soybean Festival once again features some big name acts on the amphitheater stage this year, including Grammy-winning rock band Switchfoot, classic rockers .38 Special and Foreigner, and country music’s godmother and godfathers of Nashville’s MuzikMafia, Gretchen Wilson and Big & Rich.

Concert tickets are available at tnsoybeanfestival.org.

The Tennessee Soybean Festival is September 1st through the 8th.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...