Events and activities for the 60th annual Obion County Fair have now been released.

The Obion County Fair book is available to the public, with this year’s chosen theme of “A Volunteer Tradition”.

The fair will run at the fairgrounds in Union City from August 20th thru the 25th, with a special pre-fair day on Saturday, August 18th.

Fair secretary Beth McManus spoke with Thunderbolt News about activities ongoing on the fairgrounds.

Ms. McManus said as in years past, many events and activities are scheduled for the week.

Ms. McManus also said a special offer will be available for those who plan to attend one or more nights at this years fair.

Seven pageants, including the “Fairest of the Fair” will take place this year, with the truck and tractor pull set for August 24th and the demolition derby set for the final night of August 25th.

Amusement Attractions will again provide the nightly carnival for the midway.

The first entry day for the Obion County Fair has been set for August 11th for adult departments.

