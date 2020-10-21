National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday with events scheduled to collect unused and unwanted medications.

Weakley County Prevention Coalition Program Director Courtney Echols tells Thunderbolt Radio News about this weekend’s event.

(AUDIO)

Echols says the Coalition knows the annual drug take back event is making a difference in Weakley County.

(AUDIO)

Echols says the Weakley County Prevention Coalition has resources available to those who need them.

(AUDIO)

Locations for Saturday’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Weakley County include: Rural King in Martin; Bob’s Pharmacy in Dresden; Greenfield Family Care; and Dollar General in Gleason.