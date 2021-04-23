Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with events scheduled to collect unused and unwanted medications.

Weakley County Prevention Coalition Program Director Courtney Echols tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the event.

(AUDIO)

Echols says the Prevention Coalition has resources available to those who need them.

(AUDIO)

Saturday’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Weakley County is from 10:00 until 2:00 at Rural King in Martin; Bob’s Pharmacy in Dresden; Casey’s in Greenfield; and Dollar General in Gleason.