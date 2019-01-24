A presentation was made to Everett-Stewart Regional Airport during their board meeting on Thursday morning in Union City.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle addressed members of the airport board concerning a major event held at the location in May of 1949.

The third annual air show held at the site, then known as Tom Stewart Airfield, was dedicated to General Clifton B. Cates, of Tiptonville, who was the commander of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Published reports at the time indicated over 3,000 people converged to the airport to hear the U.S. Marine Corps band, watch aerobatic flying planes, and to honor General Cates.

Tinkle recently located an original advertising poster of the 70 year old event at his mother’s home.

Following a historical presentation detailing the activities surrounding the show in Union City, Tinkle donated the framed poster to airport board Chairman Dr. Chris Gooch.