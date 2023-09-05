President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Tennessee

WASHINGTON ­– FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Tennessee to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms and straight-line winds on July 18-21, 2023.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and straight-line winds in Fayette, Henry, Shelby and Tipton counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Yolanda J. Jackson has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state.