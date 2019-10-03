President Donald Trump has announced the nomination of four judicial nominees, which includes a former Union City native.

President Trump nominated Stephen Vaden to serve as Judge on the United States Court of International Trade.

The 37 year old Vaden currently serves as the General Counsel of the Department of Agriculture, where he is the agency’s chief legal officer.

Vaden is a 2000 graduate of Union City High School, who then attended Vanderbilt University and Yale Law School.

Following the President’s nomination, 8th District Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff called the announcement “good news for the system of justice”.

In a press release, Congressman Kustoff said “he could not think of anyone better suited for the position.”

If confirmed, Vaden will become one of nine judges appointed to the U.S. Court of International Trade.