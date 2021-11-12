Presidential Communications Officer Returns to Fulton County Schools

A Presidential Communications Officer to President Joe Biden returned to his former school in Hickman on Thursday.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Three, Sharron McClerkin, was the guest speaker at the Fulton County High School Veterans Day program.

McClerkin is a 2000 graduate at Fulton County, and has served 21 years in military assignments.

In front of school staff, students and community veterans, McClerkin said he was proud to be back at home.(AUDIO)

McClerkin said he was proud of the local veterans that attended the service on Thursday.(AUDIO)