Presidential Communications Officer to Speak at Fulton County High School

A Presidential Communications Officer to President Joe Biden will speak at Fulton County High School on Thursday morning.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Three, Sharron McClerkin, will be the guest speaker at a Veterans Day service.

McClerkin is from Hickman and graduated from Fulton County High School in the year 2000.

During his 21 year military career, McClerkin has served in a variety of operational and joint staff assignments, and completed a tour in Afghanistan.

He has been awarded multiple awards and honors, including the Bronze Star Medal, Presidential Support Badge and the Defense Meritorious Medal.

The Fulton County Veterans Day program will begin at 9:30 in the high school gymnasium.