Today is Presidential Primary Day in Tennessee, with the state being a part of “Super Tuesday”.

In Obion County, those who did not cast an early vote can now go to their respective polling station.

Twelve polling stations will be open across Obion County for voters, with voting hours of 8:00 until 7:00.

During the early voting period, a total of 1,200 ballots were cast.

Those votes represented 883 on the Republican ticket, with 317 Democratic ballots cast.