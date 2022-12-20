Prevention Measures Could Keep Water Pipes from Freezing this Week

Prevention measures around the home could keep some locations from experiencing frozen pipes this week.

With forecasts now calling for single digit temperatures from Thursday night through Saturday night, Hickman Public Works Director John Amberg said a few preventive steps could help avert a major problem.(AUDIO)

Amberg said a key to avoiding frozen water lines was to block cold air from blowing underneath the home.(AUDIO)

Homeowners are urged to not place space heaters underneath the flooring, due to the dangers of fire.