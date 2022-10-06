“Pride of Obion County” Luncheon Held in Union City

The “Pride of Obion County” luncheon was held Wednesday at Discovery Park of America.

A crowd gathered to celebrate the life and accomplishments of former educator and Obion County Mayor Deanna Chappell.

Ms. Chappell passed away this week at the age of 73, following a battle with ALS.

During the ceremony, Catherine Nailing spoke about the accomplishments of Ms. Chappell, with Alicia Petty presenting a plaque to family members in attendance.

Photos from the “Pride of Obion County” luncheon have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.