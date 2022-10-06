October 6, 2022
“Pride of Obion County” Luncheon Held in Union City

The Fall Fest “Pride of Obion County” luncheon was held this week at Discovery Park of America. This years honoree was the late Deanna Chappell……..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Family members of the late Troy Mayor Deanna Chappell were presented a plaque at the “Pride of Obion County” luncheon held Wednesday in Union City. Ms. Chappell was selected as this years honoree.

A crowd gathered to celebrate the life and accomplishments of former educator and Obion County Mayor Deanna Chappell.

Ms. Chappell passed away this week at the age of 73, following a battle with ALS.

During the ceremony, Catherine Nailing spoke about the accomplishments of Ms. Chappell, with Alicia Petty presenting a plaque to family members in attendance.

Photos from the “Pride of Obion County” luncheon have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

