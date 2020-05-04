Among the four candidates running for 76th District State Representative in the August Republican Primary is McKenzie’s Keith Priestley.

Mr. Priestley is a native of Greenfield, and former President of McKenzie Banking Company as well as the former President of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

Priestley tells Thunderbolt Radio News why he’s seeking the office of State Representative.

As for the biggest issue facing the district, Mr. Priestley says…

Priestley believes voters should consider him for State Representative based on his experience.

Other candidates running in August include Tandy Darby, Dennis Doster, and John McMahan.

The 76th District includes all of Weakley County and portions of Carroll and Obion Counties.