It is Primary Election Day in the state of Kentucky.

Today’s election was moved from its original date in May, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The primary election has the Presidential and U.S. Senate races front-and-center, but voters will also be making choices in some local and regional races.

All voters in the Western Kentucky area will choose a candidate to fill an unexpired term in the non-partisan race for Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge for the 1st Appellate District.

The candidates are recently-appointed incumbent Chris McNeill of Paducah, and formerly of Hickman, attorney Jenny Hines of Paducah, and Judge C. Rene Williams of Dixon.

The top two candidates in this primary will be on the November ballot.

In Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and part of McCracken County, Republicans will choose the 1st District State Representative between incumbent Steven Rudy and challenger Carroll Hubbard.

No Democratic candidates filed to run for this office.

Polls for in-person voting will take place from 6:00 until 6:00 today in Kentucky.