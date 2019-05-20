The Kentucky Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, with candidates for Governor to be selected in the Democratic and Republican parties.

On the Democratic ticket will be Rocky Adkins, Andy Beshear, Adam Edelen and Geoff Young.

The Republican ticket will have current Governor Matt Bevin, Robert Goforth, Ike Lawrence and William Woods.

Also on the primary ballot will be the office of Attorney General, that includes Democrat Gregory Stumbo and Republicans Wil Scroder and Daniel Cameron.

Voters will also be able to vote for Secretary of State, with four Democrats seeking the nomination, including former Miss America Heather French Henry.

Four Republicans are also seeking their party nominations.

Polls will be open in Fulton County from 6:00 until 6:00, with local races on the ballot.