With Thursday’s qualifying deadline, the ballots are set for the March Primary Election and August General Election in Weakley County.

Running unopposed in both the March Republican Primary and August General Election for District 1 Constable is Steven Todd.

Meanwhile, Beth VanCleave will be unopposed in the March Republican Primary for the unexpired term of District 7 Commissioner.

Miss VanCleave is the widow of the late District 7 County Commissioner Roger VanCleave who passed away last month.

No qualifying petitions were picked up for the Democratic Primary.

Running against Miss VanCleave in August will be Whitney Stover, who qualified as an Independent.

Longtime Property Assessor David Tuck will run unopposed for re-election on the General Election ballot in August.

Tuck qualified as an Independent.

The deadline to withdraw from the election is next Thursday at noon.