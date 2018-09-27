Thunderbolt Radio News has received the following press release from Tony Prince announcing his candidacy for Martin Ward 1 Alderman.

Tony Prince of Martin officially declares his candidacy for Alderman.

Mr. Prince, 51, is a proud resident of Martin. Tony is married, has 3 children & 1 grandchild. Mr. Prince is Self Employed and has over 15 years background in sales/marketing.

I am proud & honored to announce my candidacy. I’ve always been an active member of our community. I have seen the many concerns of the residents of Martin on various issues within the city. Some of these issues are.

1. Current debt load of the city

2. Much needed street repair

3. Better paying jobs

4. Garbage & Brush services

5. Low pay scale of our fire department

I believe the role of a Alderman is to be an advocate for the people. When I speak with my neighbors, I understand these needs & desires. I decided to make this run to give you a true voice. I will both listen and address any concerns you have. I believe Martin is a great place to live. I’m convinced we can achieve many things to make it better.

I look forward to meeting you in the up coming weeks. I am committed on being a voice for you. I would be grateful & humbled for your vote on November 6th. Early voting starts October 17th.

