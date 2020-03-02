Spring sports are underway at Westview High School with Spring Break just a few weeks away.

On Saturday morning’s Coaches’ Corner, Westview Prinicipal Jeromy Davidson gave an update on sports and academics for the Chargers.

(WHS1 : 38) (Davidson p1)

Last month, Coach Davidson announced the hire of new Chargers Football Coach Jarod Neal who will start with the school next week.

(WHS2 : 31) (Davidson p2)

Westview Boys’ Soccer had a jamboree in Dyersburg over the weekend, and Chargers Softball and Baseball begin their seasons next week.