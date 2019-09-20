Elementary and Middle School principals in Obion County continue to express their appreciation of the new School Resource Officer program.

On Wednesday at Hillcrest, five year officer Justin Hobbs began his duties at the school.

Principal Travis Johnson told Thunderbolt News that he and his staff were excited to have the law enforcement presence.

At Black Oak, officer David Callens brings 19 years of law enforcement experience to the position.

Principal Jon Kerr said the program brings comfort within the building, while also promoting a positive image for the officers.