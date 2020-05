A probation check by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office has led to an arrest.

Sheriff’s reports said investigators conducted the probation search at a home on Pleasant Hill Road in Rives.

During the search, resident Gary Sergerson was found to be in possession of just over 1.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Sergerson was charged with possession of schedule two drugs with intent to sale, and a violation of probation.

He was transported to the Obion County Jail.