Process explained for appointing new Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk

Weakley County is beginning the process of replacing Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Killebrew, who announced her resignation last month.

Killebrew plans to vacate the position effective on or before June 30, and the Weakley County Commission will appoint someone to the position at next month’s meeting.

Prior to that, County Mayor Jake Bynum says Killebrew’s resignation letter must be submitted to the County Commission at this month’s meeting Monday night.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Bynum also explained the appointment process…

(AUDIO)

The Weakley County Commission will meet Monday afternoon at 5:30 in the Earl Wright County Commission Courtroom at the Weakley County Courthouse.