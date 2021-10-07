Process to Select Union City Police Chief to Begin

The opportunity to apply for the soon to be vacant Union City Chief of Police position is over.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting at the Municipal Building, Mayor Terry Hailey asked City Manager Kathy Dillon about the status of the process.(AUDIO)

Ms. Dillon said she expects an MTAS panel of outside Police Chiefs, City Managers and Human Resource Officers to cut the list to five candidates.(AUDIO)

Current Police Chief Perry Barfield has announced his retirement date effective December 31st, with his final day on the job scheduled for December 17th.