Process Underway to Find New Police Chief in Union City

The process is underway to find a new Chief of Police in Union City.

Current Police Chief Perry Barfield recently announced his plans to retire at the end of the year, following a long career with the city.

City Manager Kathy Dillon told Thunderbolt News about the process of seeking potential candidates to lead the department.(AUDIO)

Ms. Dillon said the process uses questions, role play for quick responses, along with individual and collective scoring of those who are selected for interviews.

The City Manager said there was a projected timeline of having a candidate hired for the city.(AUDIO)

Following graduation at UT-Martin, Chief Barfield worked two years with the Martin Police Department, before his hiring in Union City in May of 1982.