Production of “The Wizard of Oz” to Start at Masquerade Theater in Union City

The first performance of “The Wizard of Oz” will begin Friday night at the Masquerade Theater in downtown Union City.

“The Wizard of Oz” is from a 1900 children’s novel by L.Frank Baum, which became a movie classic in 1939.

Shows at the Masquerade Theater will be held this Friday and Saturday night at 7:00, along with a 2:00 Sunday matinee.

The production will continue on the same time schedule on March 24th, 25th and 26th.

Tickets for the opening weekend are almost sold out, and can be purchased at the Obion County Public Library, online at the Masquerade Theater Facebook page, or at the Box Office.

According to the Library of Congress, “The Wizard of Oz” is the most seen film in history.