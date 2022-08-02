Professional Development Days Begin in Union City School System

The first day of Professional Development for Union City Schools’ faculty and staff might well have been named ‘Family Day.’

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy stressed family to 240 employees in welcoming them back from summer break Monday – the first day of the 2022-23 school year for the Union City School System.

“My goal for us this year is for everyone to be there for each other – in good times and in challenging times,” Kennedy told the large group who gathered for the first time in the high school commons.

“We are family here. I hope we all can be closer to each other and be respectful and supportive of each other at all times. I want us to share in our successes and any differences of opinion we might have, need to stay within our family.”

Kennedy – after a stirring prayer by board member Rev. Curtis McLendon – then delivered widespread good news to faculty and staff.

Each employee will receive a raise this year, and all received a $400 “grocery check” to begin the year, a school-issued pullover, and a $100 credit in their lunch account. Perhaps more importantly, the head of schools announced that the major portion insurance premium increase would be absorbed by the system – thanks to a decision by the school board.

Union City Schools currently pays around 87 percent of employees’ insurance.

“We are a people business, and we intend to take care of our people,” Kennedy continued. “I’ve always believed if you care for kids, you take care of the people who take care of kids.”

“In our family, our (school) board is like our big brothers and sister. They look out for us and provide for us and protect us. In an era where costs are rising in everything, we’re blessed to have a board that recognizes the importance of insurance and wants to continue to help with that.”

Leaders Credit Union provided breakfast for the school system contingent Monday, then detailed grant opportunities available for teachers and their classrooms.

Fourteen new employees were then recognized by their respective building principals.

In keeping with Kennedy’s opening theme, the group then participated in several games of the popular television show ‘Family Feud,’ with several staff members winning nice prizes – some that were donated by area businesses.

Among the giveaways were three iPad Pro laptops, a night’s stay at the new Paris Landing State Park Resort, four tickets to the Cardinals-Cubs game on Labor Day weekend, two season passes for UT Martin women’s basketball and several car service gift certificates for clean-up, gas and an oil change.

Generous sponsors included Cox Oil Company, Reynolds Brothers Tire, Sunset Car Wash and K9 Wash (Craig McManus), and Ward Brothers Care Detailing.

Also, two family portrait packages from Jason Aldridge Photography, eight season passes to the Obion County Fair, meat from E.W. James, a weed eater from First Choice Farm and Lawn, a basket of home cleaning supplies and a case of paper products from J.D. Distributors, a hair product gift basket from Stillwater Salon and an Amazon gift card were among other prizes awarded.

“I truly believe we’re going to have a great year,” Kennedy concluded. “School spirit is high. We’re excited to be back in a normal routine and look forward to welcoming our students back later this week.”

Professional development will continue this week for faculty and staff with sessions on poverty training, internet policy training and school safety training, among other topics.