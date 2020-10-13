Profile Metal Forming in McKenzie is investing $2.5 million in capital to expand its operations and create 23 jobs by 2025.

To support this growth, Profile Metal Forming will expand its Henry County operations by nearly 7,000 square feet.

The expansion will house a new 1,000-ton press line to increase the company’s capabilities to meet new automotive market demands. The additional space and press line will allow the company to grow with its current customer base as well as focus on vertical integration.

The expansion is expected to begin later this year and be completed in Spring 2021.

Profile Metal Forming manufactures custom engineered stamped metal components and assemblies for the automotive, appliance, materials handling, telecommunications & construction industries, including stamping, welding, punching, rollforming and bending.

The company is privately owned and headquartered in New Hampshire, but has operated a facility in Henry County for 33 years.