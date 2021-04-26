Program providing assistance for senior adults

A relatively new state program is providing help for senior adults in Northwest Tennessee.

Program Advocate Angie Morehead tells Thunderbolt Radio News about CREVAA (Collaborative Response to Elder and Vulnerable Adult Abuse.)

Gateway Center Director Deb Edwards says her senior center and other senior centers around Northwest Tennessee are drop-off points for donations.

Miss Edwards and Miss Morehead say if you suspect adult abuse or neglect, to report it to Adult Protective Services or law enforcement.

In support of Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a Donation Drive is being held through May 4 at area senior centers in Northwest Tennessee, including: