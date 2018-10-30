Kentucky State Police have announced the promotion of 77 officers that recently took place in ceremonies in Lexington.

The ceremonies included promotion of two Lt. Colonels, five Majors, 12 Captains, 22 Lieutenants and 36 Sergeants.

At Post 1 in Mayfield, Troopers Eric Fields and Jody Cash received promotions to Sergeants and will remain at the Post.

Sgt. Dean Patterson was promoted to Lieutenant and was transferred to Post 1, with Lt. Jerry Handy II promoted to Captain and transferred to Post 1.

