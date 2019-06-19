During a brief meeting of the Union City Council on Tuesday afternoon, members agreed to sell a piece of property, purchase a new vehicle and borrow money for the Board of Education.

Board members approved the sale of a lot on 3116 Lantern Lane to Richard Dillon, for a price of $1,000.

The board also agreed to make an emergency purchase of a one-ton service truck for the Public Works Department.

Due to the immediate need for the vehicle, the bidding process was eliminated and only local dealers submitted offers.

Council members accepted a low price of $33,345 from Taylor Ford in Union City.

And board members unanimously approved the borrowing of $2.43 million dollars for the Board of Education for their Energy Efficiency Contract.

The money will come from two loans thru the state, with a 16 year payback at one-and-a-half percent interest.