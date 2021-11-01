Property Tax Discount Today for Residents of Fulton County

November 1st is the final day to receive a discount on the payment of property taxes in Fulton County.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced a two-percent reduction in the amount, if paid by the closing of the office today in Hickman.

The Sheriff’s Office will be open until 4:00 today.

Following today, the payment of property taxes will be at face value if paid by December 31st, with a five-percent penalty if paid between January 1st and January 31st.