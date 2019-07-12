Kentucky’s Governor, and lawmakers, are proposing legislation to prohibit “sanctuary cities” in the state.

Senator Danny Carroll, the former assistant police chief in Paducah, and Representative John Blanton, a former Kentucky State Police Major, have sponsored the legislation.

The plan prohibits local governments from enacting “sanctuary” policies, that prevent law enforcement officials from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Governor Bevin said irresponsible, and legally questionable “sanctuary” policies, handcuff law enforcement officers and pose a significant risk to public safety.

Senator Carroll said the permitting of any unit of local government, to mandate no cooperation with federal immigration officials, would put citizens at risk.

At least 10 other states, including Tennessee and Missouri, have already enacted legislation prohibiting “sanctuary” policies.