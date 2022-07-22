Proposal for New Wildlife Refuge at Big Sandy Wildlife Management Area

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking public opinion concerning a new waterfowl refuge.

Reports said the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission is proposing to create a 900-acre waterfowl refuge at Big Sandy Wildlife Management Area.

If implemented, the refuge would be closed to all access from November 15th through the second Sunday in February.

Reports said the area under consideration is difficult for hunters to access, and the Commission believes it would improve local hunting should it become a refuge.

Plans call for the proposal to be discussed at the August 18th and 19th Commission meeting in Gatlinburg.