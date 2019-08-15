Union City Council members unanimously passed some proposed budget increases for the next fiscal year.

At their meeting Tuesday afternoon, City Manager Kathy Dillon explained Ordinance 209-20, which sets the Tax Levy on all taxable property within the corporate city limits.

Ms. Dillon also explained an increase in garbage rates for Resolution 172-20.

Council members also heard the annual dispersments of the hotel/motel tax collection for the year.

Council members also approved the fiscal year salary schedule, which provided a two-percent increase in pay for employees.