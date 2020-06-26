Measures to protect both employees and the public are now being installed in the Obion County Courthouse.

Protective glass barriers are being placed in offices, which will help shield interactions with those conducting business.

Circuit Court Clerk Harry Johnson told Thunderbolt News about a grant opportunity he pursued to enhance the office areas.

With the COVID-19 situation still ongoing, and the future return of flu and other viruses, Johnson said he and the courthouse staff members are proud of the addition.