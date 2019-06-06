A crowd of about 20 people gathered on Reelfoot Avenue Thursday afternoon in support of the late Sterling Dupree Higgins.

Those standing along the roadway held a peaceful rally, in which signs of support were shown to passing motorists.

The 37 year old Higgins was pronounced dead on March 25th, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, after being arrested earlier in the night by Union City police and taken to the Obion County Jail.

Sheriff’s reports indicated Higgins became combative with jail staff after being brought in around 1:45, and was subdued.

An ambulance was called to the jail and the Sheriff’s Office was informed at 2:52 that Higgins had deceased.

Some at the scene said the gathering was to keep the awareness of Higgins death in the public eye, with answers to the cause of his death still needed.