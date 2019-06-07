A crowd of about 20 people gathered on Reelfoot Avenue Thursday afternoon, to show support for the late Sterling Dupree Higgins, of Union City.

Those standing along the roadway held a peaceful rally, in which signs of support were shown to passing motorists.

The 37 year old Higgins was pronounced dead, during the early morning hours of March 25th at Baptist Memorial Hospital, just hours after his arrested by Union City police.

Following his arrest, Obion County Sheriff’s reports indicated Higgins became combative with jail staff around 1:45, and was subdued.

An ambulance was called to the jail and the Sheriff’s Office was informed at 2:52 that Higgins had deceased.

At Thursday’s protest scene, organizer Bobby Gordon of Union City, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the gathering of local residents.

Gordon said he felt the community was ready to know the reason and cause of death of Higgins.