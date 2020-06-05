Approximately 50 peaceful protesters carried signs and rallied in chants in downtown Union City on Thursday afternoon.

The group was gathered in support of the death of George Floyd of Minnesota, and Obion Countian Sterlin Higgins.

With the protesters still assembled on First Street, a group of local pastors joined together at the flagpole of the Obion County Courthouse.

The pastors prayed for the community and nation during these trying times.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Bro. Ezra Johnson, of the Greater Bethel Church of God in Christ of Union City, explained the meeting of the pastors.

Bro. Johnson said the local pastors also prayed for those gathering in the city.