Nearly 50 people were arrested over the weekend in Tennessee, while many businesses saw property damaged and vandalized across the state during peaceful protests that turned violent in response to the death of George Floyd.

Volunteers continued cleanup efforts, scrubbing away graffiti and debris that had accumulated over the past two days.

The demonstrations had been held following the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air while in handcuffs as a white officer in Minnesota pressed a knee into his neck last week.

The majority of the arrests were made in Nashville, where fires were lit inside and outside the city’s historic courthouse.