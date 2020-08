High school football is scheduled to start in Tennessee on August 21st, and fans are being asked to play their part in the safety efforts.

Union City Communications Director Mike Hutchens said it was hoped the beginning of play could bring some normalcy back in peoples lives.

For those attending the home games of the Golden Tornadoes, Hutchens said a list of protocols will be in place.

Union City will begin their season at home, when they host Lake County.