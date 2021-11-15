Public Assistance Needed in Death Investigation in Obion County

A suspicious death investigation is ongoing in Obion County, and public assistance is being requested in the investigation.

At the request of 27th District Attorney General Tommy Thomas, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents have joined the Obion County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

TBI reports said 53 year old Robert Vallery was last seen on Friday, before his body was found later in the day in the Will Dickerson Road area of Union City..

Anyone who may have security cameras, or trail cameras, in the area of the 5800 block of Will Dickerson Road, are urged to contact the TBI if they saw anything during that time frame.

To help in the investigation, those with information can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.