Public hearing on beer ordinance at tonight’s Greenfield Board meeting

A public hearing on a revision to the City of Greenfield’s beer ordinance will be held this afternoon during the Greenfield Board’s regular monthly meeting.

The Greenfield City Board passed the first reading last month to reduce the distance from places that sell beer to gathering places such as churches, schools, and daycares.

The revised ordinance reduces the distance from 2,000 feet to 200 feet.

The board will vote on the second reading this afternoon. The revision requires the passage of three readings.

In other business, the Greenfield Board will hear the third reading of the 2022-23 budget and hear from Shannon Cotter on a grant.

The Greenfield City Board meets at 5:30 in the Greenfield Board Room.