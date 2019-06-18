The City of Martin will hold a public hearing this afternoon on the city’s decision to provide its own ambulance service for Martin residents beginning August 10th.

During its monthly meeting last week, the Martin City Board unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance naming the City of Martin Fire Department the primary ambulance service for the city.

The ordinance states that the City of Martin Fire Department has been required to respond to at least eighteen calls for emergency assistance since January 1st due to the delayed response from the Weakley County Ambulance Service.

Mayor Randy Brundige says the city will be getting brand new ambulances which are currently on the production line.

The public hearing on the new ambulance ordinance is this afternoon at 5:15 in the city courtroom.