The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are hosting a public hearing tonight on the reconstruction of US 641 between Paris and Murray.

Improvements in Tennessee begin north of Puryear near Howard Road and extend to the Kentucky state line.

The Kentucky portion of the project area runs from the Clarks River Bridge, just south of Murray, to the Tennessee state line at Hazel.

Tonight’s public hearing is at Hazel Baptist Church from 5:00 to 7:00 in Hazel, Kentucky.

Representatives from both agencies will be available to discuss the information presented and to answer questions.