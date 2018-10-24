The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Obion County Sheriff’s Office are still seeking the public’s assistance in an ongoing investigation into the death of a South Fulton man.

Last Saturday, a family member found the body of 43-year-old Pedro Ernesto Arriaga in his home in the 5200 block of Ken-Tenn Highway in South Fulton.

Though autopsy results are pending at the time, preliminary information suggested Arriaga died as a result of a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Obion County Sheriff’s Office at 885-5832.

Authorities are also requesting residents in the immediate area of Ken-Tenn Highway, who have home surveillance cameras or trail cameras, to call the TBI or the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the cameras could contain photographic or video evidence that may prove beneficial to the ongoing investigation.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...