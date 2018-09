The Tennessee State Parks system is looking for input from citizens tonight about Big Cypress Tree State Park in Greenfield.

Park Manager Bill McCall says a public meeting will be held tonight at 6:00 at the Greenfield Senior Center.

McCall says the purpose of the meeting is for the public to share its thoughts and comments about the park which will be used to update the park’s Business and Management Plan.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...